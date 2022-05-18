Steve Stricker discusses health scare he experienced after winning Ryder Cup

Captain Steve Stricker won it all with Team USA for the Ryder Cup.

In November, just a a few weeks later, he was hospitalized with a mysterious illness. He came back after losing 25 pounds and went on to win the first major of the year on the Champions Tour.

"A few times I said to Nikki 'what is going on?' Every day they'd come in and my health is going the wrong way and they're coming in telling me they don't know what's going on," Stricker shared.

The winning Ryder Cup captain was hospitalized for two weeks with inflammation around his heart. Stricker says his white blood cell count was soaring. His liver was plunging.

Stricker says he can feel like he can tell his story to others.

"I don't think I knew how sick I was," he said. "We have a doctor on the road and he's like, you were really, really sick. I don't know if I felt that at the time. I thought about my brother a lot."

