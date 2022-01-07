Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Report: Steve Stricker recovering from heart inflammation

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Team USA captain Steve Stricker holds up a "W" for Wisconsin at the closing ceremony after the Ryder Cup matches at the Whistling Straits Golf Course on Sept. 26, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Stricker is recovering from a major health scare that hospitalized him for two weeks with inflammation of the heart. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Strickers Scare Golf
Posted at 7:52 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 20:52:19-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin.Golf is reporting how Steve Stricker is recovering from a major health scare.

The winning Ryder Cup captain was hospitalized for two weeks with inflammation around his heart.

Stricker says his white blood cell count was soaring.

His liver was plunging.

And his heart was so badly out of rhythm that at one point it was at 160 beats per minute for two hours.

Stricker is on the mend now.

Stricker says he was healthy enough to bring his family to Florida for the winter.

He says he is moving around a little but has lost 25 pounds.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku