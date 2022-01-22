Steve-O shares worst injuries and grossest stunts ahead of Milwaukee comedy show

MILWAUKEE — Steve-O, the famous stuntman and entertainer, is known for doing insane stunts on the hit show and movie series Jackass. He snorted wasabi, locked himself in a full porta potty and being sling shotted into the air, and even walking on a tight rope over hungry alligators.

While he still does all that stuff, the 47-year-old is also getting into comedy.

He has a multimedia stand-up performance called "The Bucket List" that shows his most recent stunts, which are things not even the infamous Jackass series would air.

"I mean we did some flagrantly illegal stuff," Steve-O, who was born Stephen Glover, said.

His next show is Jan. 23 at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee. Buy tickets here.

Ahead of his performance, I sat down with the guy I grew up watching torture his body, to recap parts of his career and learn what were his worst injuries, most disgusting stunts, and the crazy ideas he still wants to accomplish.

JG: How many bones have you broken?

Steve-O: If you count teeth, well into the 20s.

JG: What's the worst injury you've ever had?

Steve-O: I found that question frustrating until I had a definitive answer after having third degree burns on 15 percent of my body.

JG: What about the most ridiculous stunt you’ve ever done?

Steve-O: I had a medical professional put a four inch needle into my spine and inject this drug into my spinal cavity to paralyze me while I was in a full sprint.

JG: What is a stunt that you regret?

Steve-O: My regret is that I didn’t do more. There were certain stunts that I didn’t commit to that I wimped out on.

JG: Whats the most disgusting thing you've ever done?

Steve-O: Maybe that poo cocktail supreme.

JG: What’s something that you really want to do?

Steve-O: I recently bought a smart car for the purpose of crashing it into a wall to make sure the air bags work.

JG: Any celebrity that you’d love to do a stunt with?

Steve-O: There was an idea to have Post Malone tattoo a big penis on my forehead, and I’m still interested in that.

JG: What scares Steve-O?

Steve-O: Being famous and broke.

JG: What do you want to be remembered for?

Steve-O: You know this is - I think my answer would have been I don’t really care, but I just want to be remembered.

JG: So why do you do everything that you do?

Steve-O: It was my way to confront mortality. I wanted to leave video behind that would outlive me. That would allow me to be remembered.

Steve-O will be featured in another Jackass movie called 'Jackass Forever'. It will hit theaters on Feb. 4.

As to what's more gruesome and insane, the Jackass movie or his stand up special, that's up for you to decide.

"The director of Jackass himself said I’ve got it by a mile," Steve-O said.

