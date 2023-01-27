Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Steph Connects: Redefining what a 'Geek' looks and sounds like

The guys have a documentary in the works called The Black Geek Documentary - A love letter to the Blerd Community.
This is what happens when you combine hip hop and geeks!
geekset8096afdc-58ab-4bec-a014-ed3331e90133.jfif
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 15:53:25-05

What do you get when you mix hip-hop culture with geek culture?

Well… You get three young African American men who’ve made space to celebrate the worlds of anime, video games, comic books, and movies. They call themselves GeekSet.

Their podcast is called GeekSet Podcast.

In today’s edition of Steph Connects, Steph’s hanging out with them to find out what it’s all about.

geekset8096afdc-58ab-4bec-a014-ed3331e90133.jfif

They say we’re all geeks for the things we love, but many people don’t feel comfortable sharing or admitting their passion.

GeekSet is redefining what a geek looks and sounds like, and is providing a space for African Americans to geek out.

The guys have a documentary in the works called The Black Geek Documentary- A love letter to the Blerd Community.

They’re crowd-funding that project so if you’d like to see all the behind-the-scenes and what it takes to build this community, go to GeekSetPodcast.com for more information.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Community Baby Shower 480X360.png

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower