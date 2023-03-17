Steph Connects: March of Champions basketball tournament kicks off

MILWAUKEE — The March of Champions is kicking off Friday.

Area middle school basketball teams have been competing in the Milwaukee Recreations winter sports league and have made it to this single-elimination tournament.

In Friday's edition of Steph Connects, we go live from the Obama School where they are gearing up for a little basketball fun.

The March of Champions is March 17-19.

The single-elimination tournament is open to all school-based elementary (4th-5th grade) and middle school (6th-7th and 6th-8th grade) basketball teams (boys and coed) that participated in a Milwaukee Recreation winter youth sports league.

The games are expected to be highly competitive.

