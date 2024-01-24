Steph Connects: Don't miss the Creative Circle 2024 Empowerment Event

Creative visionary Teej Boone holds space for creatives to immerse themselves in motivational thoughts and words of inspiration.

"Don't miss the opportunity to part of the transformative experience," says Boone.

The Creative Circle 2024 event will explore the power of creativity, help individuals release their innate potential, and provide a network for entrepreneurs to tap into while building a business and a brand.

The motivational event will challenge participants to create the life they want.

The Creative Circle 2024 boasts an impressive line up of special guests, including J. Riely, Amanda Evans, Brandi Iberia, Norris Johnson II, Kayla Lewis-Allen, Ranell Washington, Monica Haskell, J. Martin Thomas, Matthew Haskell, and Nimotalai Ganiyu.

The event is January 27, 2024 at the Jericho J-Plex.

For more information on attending the event go to teejboone.com

