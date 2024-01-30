Steph Connects: Dear John Campaign sending a message to men

MILWAUKEE — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

There is a new campaign targeting those who are on the purchasing and trafficking side of this problem.

Serve Marketing, the non-profit company behind the “Dear John” campaign, talks above about its impact.

Men who solicit young girls and in some cases, boys, are known as “Johns”.

Often advocacy is directed at the victims, but those working to fight this problem say it's time to let men know you are seen, known, and you will get caught.



