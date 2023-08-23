Staying cool on the hottest day of summer, from Brewers fans to city workers

MILWAUKEE — On what was predicted to be the hottest day of summer, people across Milwaukee County sought ways to cool off in the heat.

For Brewer's fans, it was the love of the game and a close pennant race that brought them to American Family field with the temperature at about 100 degrees.

"We live in Wisconsin. You just go with it. And there's a breeze. So, you can't stay home and totally whine about it all the time. Yeah, go with it," said Linda Steinhorst.

Steinhorst and her friends sat underneath a tent while tailgating ahead of the game. Her friend, Lori Lamasney, said while drinking alcohol, they made sure to drink plenty of water, even adding electrolytes.

However, not everyone in the lot was seeking the shade.

"Just enjoying tropical sunshine. This is Wisconsin a couple of times a year. So you might as well enjoy it," said Brewer's fan Mark McCartney.

To help keep fans safe, the Brewers allowed people to bring in as much water as they wanted. The ball club also partially closed the retractable roof to offer shade for many and provided towels and cooling centers.

"I give them credit. They're doing a good job. They're playing good ball and taking care of their fans," said Gary Theil, who brought in six bottles of water on ice.

On such a hot day, not everyone could slip out of work to enjoy the Crew, which won in extra innings against the Twins, 8-7.

