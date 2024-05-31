State Republicans and Democrats disagree on the impact of Trump's guilty verdict

Republicans are calling the guilty verdict a shame in a case they claim was politically motivated.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson caught up with Republican Congressman Scott Fitzgerald for an exclusive interview to get his first take on the historic verdict.

Benson: What is your first reaction to the verdict?

Rep Fitzgerald: I'm a little shocked. I didn't expect all 34 to move forward as they are - I already heard there is going to be an appeal.

On short notice, TMJ4 connected with Congressman Fitzgerald at a Park and Ride lot to get his quick take on a day unlike any in American politics.

"It's not only a historic day, but also a sad day for the US," said Fitzgerald.

Benson: Democrats are saying this proves nobody is above the law?

Rep. Fitzgerald: There's nobody in America that's being prosecuted like Donald J Trump is right now. That is the fact of the matter here.

State Republicans are on the same page about the Trump guilty verdict.

"There are a lot of banana republics that are jealous of the United States court system today because it was ridiculous," said Wisconsin's GOP Chair Brian Schimming.

Schimming believes the verdict will rally Republicans when they gather in Milwaukee this summer.

"We will have the Republican national convention here and we will be nominating Donald Trump," Schimming said.

Democratic Congressman Gwen Moore tells TMJ4 "Justice was served." Thursday.

The Milwaukee Democrat added, "I have trust in the justice system and know that the members of the jury followed the evidence and made their decision accordingly."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error