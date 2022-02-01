State Patrol: Truck crashes into Fond du Lac Co. home after swerving to avoid deer

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A truck crashed into a home after the driver swerved to avoid a deer, Wisconsin State Patrol said Monday.

State Patrol said the crash happened last week. In a Facebook post, State Patrol said it assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office with a post-crash inspection of a commercial motor vehicle that crashed into a house.

According to State Patrol, the driver said a deer ran in front of him causing him to veer off the roadway. Authorities said no one was injured in the crash.

Wisconsin State Patrol is using this crash as a reminder for drivers to not swerve if they come across a deer. Police advise drivers to brake firmly and keep the steering wheel straight. State Patrol says if you can’t avoid hitting the animal, release the brake to move the nose of the vehicle up, which will cause the striking point to be higher.

If your vehicle is in a crash but isn’t disabled, move your vehicle off the roadway.