State Patrol to step up speed enforcement in honor of Speed Awareness Day

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin State Patrol will be joining about 100 other law enforcement agencies across the Midwest Wednesday in acknowledging Speed Awareness Day.

The agencies, for 24 hours, will step up their speed enforcement efforts.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin State Patrol will have all available officers working across the state to stop drivers who are endangering the safety of others on the roads.

The goal of Speed Awareness Day is to educate people on the dangers of driving fast and recklessly. In a statement, WisDOT said, "Traffic crashes are more harmful when they involve high speeds. In 2022, 162 people were killed and more than 6,500 were hurt in speed-related crashes."

The State Patrol has seen a growing number of speeding citations issued in recent years, rising from 583 in 2019 to 1,403 in 2020.

Speed Awareness Day is a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) sponsored campaign.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip