State Highway 60 eastbound closed at I-41 near Slinger due to crash

SLINGER, Wis. — State Highway 60 eastbound is closed at I-41 in Slinger due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed.

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. and resulted in all eastbound lanes being shut down.

The closure is expected to last around two hours.

Details on the crash have not been released but TMJ4 News has a crew headed to the scene.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip