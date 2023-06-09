State Highway 60 eastbound closed at I-41 near Slinger due to crash

SLINGER, Wis. — State Highway 60 eastbound is closed at I-41 in Slinger due to a crash, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation confirmed.
The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. and resulted in all eastbound lanes being shut down.
The closure is expected to last around two hours.
Details on the crash have not been released but TMJ4 News has a crew headed to the scene.
