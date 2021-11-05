Watch
State agents investigate fatal shooting by Eau Claire police

Klein, Tess
Posted at 9:19 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 22:19:07-04

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the fatal shooting of a man by Eau Claire police.

The DOJ says officers responded to a 911 call of a person breaking into a residence in Eau Claire about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The caller said someone had broken into their residence and the intruder had a knife.

Investigators say the man stabbed a woman in the home, leaving her with serious injuries.

Two Eau Claire police officers entered the residence and encountered the intruder.

Authorities say one officer shot the man, who died at the scene.

Police say the woman was transported to a local hospital, then airlifted to a regional medical facility.

