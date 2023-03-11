Start your St. Paddy's Day in style with the ShamROCK Kick-Off Party TONIGHT!

MILWAUKEE — Get ready for the 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade in style — head on down to the ShamROCK Kick-Off Party tonight!

Lucky Clover Irish Pub at 1048 N. MLK Drive will be hosting. The event is free, and will include live entertainment and raffle prizes:

5:30 p.m.: Ian Gould kicks things off with Celtic music, classics and cover songs.

7:30 p.m.: A quick break to announce the winner of the Parade raffle.

8:00 p.m.: Pat McCurdy closes out the night with two full sets!

To sweeten the deal, the Shamrock Club has partnered with Interstate parking for a 50% discount at the Arena lot on 1124 N. MLK Drive. For information on securing that special rate, follow this link.

