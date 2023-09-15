Stabbing near 76th and Oklahoma, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — A suspect stabbed a 37-year-old person near 76th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee Friday morning.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the "battery cutting" happened around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect stabbed the victim during an altercation. The victim, a 37-year-old, was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, a 19-year-old, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days, according to MPD.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a battery cutting that occurred on Friday, September 15, 2023, at approximately 10:29 a.m., on the 7600 block of W. Oklahoma Ave. The suspect stabbed the victim during and altercation. The victim, a 37-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 19-year-old, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip