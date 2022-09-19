Watch Now
Stabbing near 27th and Highland in Milwaukee, 2 people injured

Police said the stabbing happened near 27th and Highland around 12 a.m.
Posted at 5:08 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 06:08:17-04

MILWAUKEE — An argument between a man and a woman escalated into a stabbing, leaving the man in serious condition in the hospital on Monday, Milwaukee police say.

Police said the stabbing happened near 27th and Highland around 12 a.m.

An initial investigation found a 27-year-old Milwaukee man and 22-year-old Milwaukee woman got into an argument before the stabbing happened. First responders brought them both to the hospital, where the man is in serious condition and the woman's condition has stabilized.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

