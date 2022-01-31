Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic School makes 500 sandwiches for people in need

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic School
St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic School.jpg
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 12:24:23-05

MILWAUKEE — To kick off National Catholic Schools Week, students and staff at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic School got together to make 500 sandwiches that they're going to give to the Milwaukee Food Outreach Center.

From the youngest kindergartener to the eighth grader, tables lined the school gym, filled with eager volunteers ready to make delicious meals for those in need.

For students like Stephen Felton Jackson, knowing that he’s able to do something for so many people who could use a helping hand makes him feel great, paying forward all the blessings he’s been given in his life.

“It’s a really good thing, helping out the homeless and people that don’t have food, because there’s a lot of people out there that don’t have food. So, our school, making all these sandwiches, 500 sandwiches, for the homeless and people that don’t have food, it’s good,” said Felton Jackson.

Those who participated this morning said that this is just a small step for what they hope to do for the rest of the week in supporting their local community.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Wiinter Olympics 480x360.png

2022 Winter Olympics: See the latest updates from Beijing