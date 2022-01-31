St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic School makes 500 sandwiches for people in need

MILWAUKEE — To kick off National Catholic Schools Week, students and staff at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic School got together to make 500 sandwiches that they're going to give to the Milwaukee Food Outreach Center.

From the youngest kindergartener to the eighth grader, tables lined the school gym, filled with eager volunteers ready to make delicious meals for those in need.

For students like Stephen Felton Jackson, knowing that he’s able to do something for so many people who could use a helping hand makes him feel great, paying forward all the blessings he’s been given in his life.

“It’s a really good thing, helping out the homeless and people that don’t have food, because there’s a lot of people out there that don’t have food. So, our school, making all these sandwiches, 500 sandwiches, for the homeless and people that don’t have food, it’s good,” said Felton Jackson.

Those who participated this morning said that this is just a small step for what they hope to do for the rest of the week in supporting their local community.

