St. James 1868 to host Kentucky Derby fundraising event

MILWAUKEE — You can celebrate the Kentucky Derby and give back to the community.

The St. James 1868 Derby Party returns Saturday, May 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The local venue is known for creating great memories. Its bash in Milwaukee will donate a portion of its proceeds to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams gives us all the details. Watch the video at the top of this article.

St. James is located at 833 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee. For tickets and more information, click here.

