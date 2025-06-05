St. Francis superintendent apologizes after blocking reporter from recording public meeting

The Superintendent for the St. Francis Public School District has apologized to the community for her conduct toward one of TMJ4's reporters.

A video showing our reporter being told to leave and not record an open meeting by the St. Francis School District superintendent has been viewed, commented on and shared thousands of times.

In a statement directed toward the district on Thursday, Dr. Deborah Kerr apologized to the community "for the way the situation was handled," wishing she had "approached it differently."

The superintendent claimed in her statement that "reporters attended the meeting without recording and were provided with information they requested."

TMJ4 crews were unable to attend or record the public comment portion of the open meeting, which is why the team was there.

"This is the most blatant and egregious violation of the open meetings law that I've ever seen. I've been involved in this cause for well more than 30 years," said Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council.

Lueders described the scenario as a clear violation of open meeting laws.

It's why the station has decided to file legal action against the district for violating the state's laws.

"The filming of public meetings is expressly allowed in our open records law. There's nothing in the law which requires people to notify the public body in advance that they intend to show up," Lueders said.

Dozens of similar comments were also left on TMJ4's videos across social media platforms

Others in the St. Francis community shared their perspectives with TMJ4 Thursday.

"[The Superintendent] was being a little assertive but I also know, maybe she was thrown off, maybe she just got uncomfortable," said Vinny Davis.

"It does seem a little like it needs to be deescalated and I'm not sure exactly how —if it's on your side or on her side— but it does seem like it would be nice to have more cordial relations," said Tom Cheney.

Dr. Kerr told our reporters she received legal advice from her lawyer Rob Bukeima before telling our reporter to leave.

TMJ4 called and emailed the attorney for comment but did not hear back.

The full statement by Dr. Kerr is below:

Dear St. Francis Mariners Community,



I am writing to address a recent media story involving a reporter's presence at our recent School Board meeting and the concerns that followed. I understand there may be confusion stemming from the situation, and I want to provide some clarity. Reporters did attend the meeting without recording and were provided with the information they requested.



That said, I apologize for the way the situation was handled. In hindsight, I wish I had approached it differently, and I regret any frustration or uncertainty this may have caused. I recognize that the District must always balance transparency with sensitivity, and I am committed to learn and grow from moments like these.



My intent during the meeting was to uphold the District's policy while being especially mindful of the impact the situation might have on the individuals and families connected to a recent, serious matter involving a former Junior Varsity Baseball Coach. The safety, privacy, and well-being of our students and families remain my top priority.



The St. Francis School District is grounded in its openness, trust, and community engagement. We remain committed to keeping our families informed and supported through honest, thoughtful communication.



Thank you for your continued partnership, understanding, and the opportunity to share this update. Deborah Kerr, Ed. D.

