St. Francis police find woman dead in wooded area

ST. FRANCIS — Police say a 47-year-old woman was found dead in a wooded area near Howard and Kinnickinnic in St. Francis.

Police were called to the area shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unresponsive woman.

Police say once officers and fire department personnel located the woman’s body, she was already deceased.

Captain Tim Blunt say it appears the woman and a man had been temporarily staying in the woods.

St. Francis police say they are working with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of the woman’s death. The department says this death is being investigated as an apparent drug overdose.

The department says the name of the woman won’t be released until her family has been notified.

