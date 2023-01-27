St. Croix County snowplows struck 3 times within 24 hours; 12 accidents so far this winter

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. — St. Croix County snowplows have been struck three times in the last 24 hours along I-94 in Northwestern Wisconsin. One of the plows was hit twice within two hours.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT), there have now been 12 crashes involving snowplows in St. Croix County this winter.

Not only did these crashes take the working plows off the road, but they left plow operators shaken and a motorist injured.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

When around snowplows, please use caution and give them extra space to get their job done.

It is also illegal to follow a snowplow closer than 200 feet if the plow is removing snow or ice on highways with a posted speed limit of more than 35 miles per hour.

The snowplow operators are working day and night to keep the roads clear and safe for motorists. To learn more about the work going into winter maintenance in Wisconsin, visit the Wisconsin DOT winter maintenance webpage.

