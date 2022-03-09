St. Camillus Life Plan Community to celebrate grand opening of East Residence

WAUWATOSA — St. Camillus Life Plan Community in Wauwatosa makes getting older a tad more fun.

They will celebrate the official opening of their East Residence Independent Living expansion on March 9 from 2-4 p.m.

The East Residence includes 168 apartments, multiple new culinary options, a rotating art gallery, dedicated theater space, a brand new Revitalize Wellness Center featuring exercise studios, a yoga garden, a whirlpool, a golf simulator, an outdoor putting green, and a pickleball court.

“The East Residence closes the final chapter in the expansion of our Life Plan Community. We are eager to share our mission and community with over 200 new residents who will now call the East Residence their home, said St. Camillus CEO, Shannon Angell. We are so grateful for the City of Wauwatosa and all who have provided support and encouragement throughout this process.”

St. Camillus partnered with Gilbane building company to make this East Residence as luxurious as possible.

“It’s been a true partnership working with St. Camillus to bring their vision to life. The construction of the new East Residence presented challenges for various reasons, but the team mitigated risks, built relationships, and worked collaboratively to deliver the project ahead of schedule. It’s gratifying to know that the East Residence will provide best-in-class luxury living accommodations for generations to come,” said Vincent Senese, Gilbane Building Company.

