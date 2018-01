2018 is off to a heartwarming start at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

Sprint car racer Bill Balog, of Hartland, handed over a $7,000 check to the Executive Director of the Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc. Fund (MACC Fund) on Wednesday morning.

The donation will be put towards pediatric cancer and blood disorder research in the year ahead, said MACC Fund Executive Director John Cary.

"It's indicative of the goodness in this community," Cary said.

Balog said this is the second year in a row his racing team has made a donation to the MACC Fund. The money was raised through the purse money from racing competitions, as well as shirt sales.

"I love kids, and this is just a good way to give back," Balog said.