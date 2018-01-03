Iconic 'Ella's Deli' is closing in Madison after more than four decades

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 1:39PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
"It is with sad hearts that we announce that Ella’s Deli will be closing," Ella's Deli representatives shared on Facebook. "To the many families that have visited us, including over multiple generations, we have enjoyed getting to know you and meeting your children and then your children’s children."
Though Madison may temporarily be without Ella's, the hope is that it can return in some form in the future.
"Our goal is to continue the Ella’s tradition. It is our hope that Ella’s will be back under new ownership, in a new space, and with a new and exciting direction."