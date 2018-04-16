Spring snowstorm postpones prom at Sheboygan County school

SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI - The April snowstorm wreaked havoc on roadways in Southeastern Wisconsin forcing dozens of area businesses and schools to hold off on spring like plans —including prom for one local high school in Sheboygan County.

"I want [the snow] to stop so bad," Liz Sirvio said. "[When prom was postponed] I was kind of mad at first because obviously, I was looking forward to it for a couple weeks."

Liz Sirvio and her classmates at Sheboygan Falls High were supposed to go to prom Saturday, but the snow made it nearly impossible.

"I was really looking forward to it actually," Ethan Kapelka said. "[I was] pretty disappointed."

Ethan Kapelka's disappointment is pretty reasonable, especially when a historic spring snowstorm changed the course of one of the school's final senior year activities because of six inches of snow and weather conditions Kapelka said at this point in the year, he rather do without.

"I usually do like snow storms," Kapelka said. "But not when it's in April."

According to the school's website, prom is scheduled to take place next Saturday.