MILWAUKEE -- The calendar says April, but so far, our weather this month has been anything but spring-like. It feels like winter just won't end.

The blast of cold air is forcing many to stay indoors, but not everyone. Mark Wisotzke stops by Scott Lake Park in Greendale nearly every evening.

"You got to be dressed for it," said Wisotzke. "Where there's a will, there's a way."

It doesn't matter how low the temperatures go, you'll find this amateur photographer outside taking pictures of the birds.

And the waves of cold air didn't stop some diehard runners down by the lakefront.

"It's a little cold. I wish I was a little warmer, but once I get warmed up running, it's not so bad," said Andy Burke. "No, it doesn't feel like spring, but hopefully we'll get there soon. I'm confident. I'm confident."

The next 7 days will be a weather roller coaster with chances for snow, rain and then a warming trend. Monday will start out with scattered snow showers but as temperatures begin to warm into the upper 30s, snow will mix with rain.