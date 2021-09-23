Watch
Sport's biggest secret: Names in the envelopes at Ryder Cup

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Team USA captain Steve Stricker smiles during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 6:43 AM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 07:43:37-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — It might be the best-kept secret in sports. Each Saturday at the Ryder Cup, captains have to submit one name that goes into a sealed envelope when they fill out the singles lineup.

If a player is injured and can't go, he gets a half-point with the player from the other team whose name is in the envelope.

Curtis Strange was U.S. captain in 2002 and says it was the most uncomfortable thing he ever did.

It's even more complicated this time because of COVID-19.

Captains have to put names in two envelopes — one for injury, one for COVID-19.

