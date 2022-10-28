Spooky Kenosha pumpkin patch raises $50,000 for local charities

KENOSHA, Wis. — Outside on Halloween in Kenosha, the decorations are frightening, featuring werewolves, caskets, and bones. But at the home of Dr. Kris Peterson, pumpkins have taken over the garage.

"They (the kids) are like 'of course you have bones and skeletons, you’re a chiropractor,'" said Peterson.

Peterson along with his family, friends and volunteers have carved out more than 150 pumpkins that will be on display Halloween weekend outside his home, also known as the Peterson's Pumpkin Patch.

"The best night is to come on Friday because obviously, they are the freshest," said Peterson.

Every year thousands of kids and families come to see this display.

"The sidewalk is packed. That’s the fun part," said Peterson.

And every year, the frightful Jack-o-lanterns raise thousands of dollars for a non-profit in Kenosha.

"Honestly, the biggest part is awareness because we end up choosing charities that a lot of people have any knowledge of," said Peterson.

The pumpkin carving extravaganza started years ago as just something to do and over the years it's grown into a giant way to give back, raising between $50,00- $60,000 for local charities like Safe Harbor Humane. This year the proceeds are being raised for the Kenosha County Food Bank. The support is much needed because, according to KCFB, one in five children and young adults in Kenosha County are faced with food insecurities.

"Without food in a young person's belly, their ability to learn and have strong social skills are weakened so I can only encourage people to support their local food banks," said

Teri Knuese with the Kenosha County Food Bank.

The money is raised through pumpkin sponsorship, a donation box, and a crystal glass pumpkin auction.

"It’s whatever people feel in their hearts, and that’s the beauty. It’s something that’s off the beaten path and we use it as a tool to teach our children to give back," said Peterson.

His sons are also giving back by selling handmade Halloween keychains. Peterson was emotional when describing how proud he is of them.

"Both of our boys have Asperger's, a form of autism, so their world and their challenges are a little bit different. For us, our goal has always been to try to teach them to go out and be productive members of society. So for them to take something simple like this, and use it as a way to learn, to give back to others, even though a lot of people don’t always recognize and give it to them, it’s just - it’s a secondary effect of what this is all about. Teaching our kids and reminding even the neighborhood, you know, everybody should be looking out for each other and do good things," said Peterson.

The pumpkins were purchased with the help of the Jerry Smith Pumpkin Farm.

The pumpkins are illuminated Friday, Oct. 28 at dusk. The event runs through Halloween.

