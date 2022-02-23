Spirit Airlines to begin nonstop service from Milwaukee to Myrtle Beach this summer

MILWAUKEE — Spirit Airlines is starting nonstop service to Myrtle Beach from Milwaukee this summer.

Beginning May 27, the summer seasonal service to and from Myrtle Beach will be offered twice each week on Fridays and Mondays. It will expand to three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday beginning June 17.

The service will continue through Labor Day weekend.

“These new flights are a fast and reliable way to enjoy a family vacation along the Atlantic seaboard,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. The flight time is just over two hours.

Myrtle Beach is the ninth nonstop destination for Spirit from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The airline launched its Milwaukee service in June of last year. They now have daily nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Tampa, Phoenix, and Cancun.

The Myrtle Beach flights will be operated with modern Airbus A320 jets.

Fares start at $46.95 for a one way ticket, but the bulk of the service is priced in a range of $60 to $200, one-way.