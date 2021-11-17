Spirit Airlines launches four new nonstop flights from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Spirit Airlines launched four new daily nonstop flights on Wednesday, which will connect Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to several airports across the nation.

The airline’s new offerings are to Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Fort Myers, and Phoenix. Spirit Airlines began service in June this year, offering routes from Milwaukee to Orlando, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas.

The airline is also planning to launch three weekly nonstop international flights to Cancun in Mexico, starting this December.

A celebration was held at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport for the new flights. Passengers on the first flights of the new nonstop destinations were given first flight certificates and other airline merchandise.

“We’re thrilled by the strong response our low fare and high value service has received in the Badger State. We’re excited to continue growing Spirit's presence at MKE with new, convenient nonstop options to get away to great leisure destinations or visit friends and family,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines.

Tickets for all flights can be found on the Spirit Airlines website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip