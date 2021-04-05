Spike of drug overdoses reported in Kenosha County, Sheriff's Dept. says

KENOSHA — Kenosha County authorities are urging the public to come forward with information regarding a string of drug overdoses in the county in the last week.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said in a statement Monday that they responded to six overdose calls from March 30 through April 4.

The people in these cases were not conscious or breathing when deputies arrived. The people had to be revived using Narcan, which is used to counteract the effects of opioids.

Some of the people revived reported they had consumed a cocktail of Xanax bars and Oxycodone pills.

Sheriff David G. Beth said in Monday's statement that he wants to remind the public that taking medication not prescribed by a physician is "extremely dangerous and illegal."

Authorities further urged anyone with information regarding these overdose cases to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff "KDOG" unit at 262-605-7930, or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

You can also use medication drop-off sites and services to get rid of unused/expired/unwanted medications.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip