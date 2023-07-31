Spike in Lake Michigan drowning includes one in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — There has been a deadly spike in drownings in Lake Michigan this past weekend, according to a new report by the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. The latest happened in Kenosha on Saturday.

Although seemly calm now, it was a deadly weekend in the waters of Lake Michigan. On Saturday, a 58-year-old man died off Simmons Island in Kenosha. Police say the man's 28-year-old son was also struggling in the water, but was rescued by a Good Samaritan. People who live in Kenosha say even though that is a popular beach to swim at, it can be dangerous.

"I don't think people realize the currents over there and how strong they are,” said Jennifer Cruz who is a Kenosha resident.

Dave Benjamin, the co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, a non-profit that tracks drownings in the Great Lakes, says the winds on Saturday caused a strong current.

"In Kenosha, the waves might have not been very turbulent but it still could have had longshore currents flowing from the north to the south, and then, when they get to the pier. That current is going to fill out parallel to the structure, to the pier, and it can be choppy,” said Benjamin. "If you're not, you know, a water polo swimmer or a swim team swimmer who's currently swimming, it's gonna be very difficult to stay at the surface."

GLSRP says this year drownings are down overall in Lake Michigan. So far, there have been 20 while at the same time last year, there were 31. However, they say the spike this weekend has them concerned.

“There was five Lake Michigan drownings in multiple states, so in Indiana, Illinois as well as Wisconsin,” said Benjamin.

He says a major issue is people overestimate their abilities in the water. An American Red Cross survey found 85 percent of people say they know how to swim. While only 56 percent of those people could actually perform swimming skills like being able to swim more than 25 yards at a time. He says it's why they recommend if you go into Lake Michigan wear safety equipment.

"If you have any doubts in your swimming ability or the water conditions, your comfort level, put on a life jacket again. You have a 99% survival rate," said Benjamin.

"I don't choose to test the water because I know how strong they can be so I just don't go past a certain point,” said Cruz.

"I don't even go in, honestly, and I like to swim,” said Ariel McDonald, a Kenosha resident.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says if you see someone struggling in the water, first dial 911. Do not go into the water or you could end up struggling as well. Grab something that floats and throw it to the person to hang onto. If you can, then try to pull them in.

