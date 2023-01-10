Speeding driver killed in crash; 2 children in car, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old woman died after police say she was speeding, tried to pass another vehicle, lost control and crashed into a light pole and a fire hydrant Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee police say the crash happened around 2:44 a.m. on northbound 35th at Townsend.

At the time of the crash, four other people were in the car: a 30-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman, a 12-year-old Milwaukee girl, and a 7-year-old Milwaukee boy.

The adult driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The four passengers were treated on scene by medical personnel.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

