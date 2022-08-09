Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County; driver in stable conditon

ADDISON, Wis. — A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call around 5:30 a.m. from a person who witnessed a car crash into a train.

The crash happened on the Canadian National (CN) Railway at the crossing of Hwy DW near Ohio Road in the town of Addison. The communications center called CN and told them a car crashed into them near the end of their train. CN did not know about the crash but stopped immediately after being notified.

Upon sheriff's office arrival, the sole occupant and driver of the car extricated himself and was sitting roadside. He was provided medical treatment. The driver is in stable condition at a local hospital as of Tuesday.

According to the witness and scene investigation, officials say at the time of the crash there was heavy dense fog in the area. The witness said he was stopped at the crossing when he saw the involved vehicle coming behind him at a high speed. To prevent a rear-end collision with the witness, the driver of the crashed vehicle made a right turn to maneuver into the gravel ditch. The vehicle continued east avoiding the witness' vehicle but struck one of the last cars of the train.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog. The railway warning lights and stop arm were working at the time of the crash.

