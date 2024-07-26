MILWAUKEE — It's the combination of speed and mental willpower that pushes track and field student athletes with Milwaukee Speed Academy to achieve their personal best.

"I run track and field and I did the 100 and 200 sprints and I'm also part of many relays," said Sydney "Hollywood" Griffin.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Sydney “ Hollywood” Griffin is a sprinter headed to UW Whitewater

Griffin is taking the next step in track, competing at the collegiate level at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.

"I just love being able to express my feelings on the track and being able to like push the power," Griffin says.

She said track has helped her in many ways, including building her self esteem.

"It actually helped me a lot through high school being confident in myself," said Griffin.

Helping the athletes achieve their personal goals in life is what Milwaukee Speed Academy is all about.

"It makes me feel excited, super happy for them. Proud of all their hard work," said Neyahte Martins.

Martins and her husband started the group in 2022 and so far it's grown to about 300 kids and more than 20 coaches guiding athletes in a variety of track and field events.

"The success they have on the track and the memories that they make with all the other families, and teammates, that's like the biggest thing for me," said Martins.

Young athletes dreaming of gold ahead of Paris Olympics

Speed and Willpower: Young athletes with MKE Speed Academy aim for greatness

Delea Martins, Neyahte's daughter, is one of those coaches and has been running since she was 6 years old.

"My older brother ran track and I wanted to do it because he was an amazing runner, he won state," said Delea.

Now a runner for the University of North Carolina, she is also training younger students like Keegan Lodes and Nia Pace, the next generation of athletes.

"It's awesome to now coach and have everyone else have this team atmosphere, team family," said Delea.

"I love that they push you to do your best and we all do it together, it's like a big family," said Pace.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Nia Pace is a sprinter at Nicolet High School.

"It's so great to see people from everywhere, and all different backgrounds and all different lifestyles and coming together to do something we all love to do," said Lodes.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Keegan Lodes is a heptathlete at Kettle Motaine High School

On the track these competitors are preparing for their AAU Junior Olympics and they said every four years they look forward to watching their favorite athletes on the world's largest stage.

"I’m really excited to see Anna Hall run. She’s so cool," said Lodes.

"I’m excited to see the 16-year-old Quincy Wilson mostly because he’s my age," said Pace.

"Sha'Carri Richardson because of the way that she runs. The force and the power that I do, she does also," said Griffin.

"I'm excited for Gabby Thomas. She’s in the 200m. She graduated from Harvard. she’s just such an intelligent, strong woman," said Delea.

To the local athletes, the message of the Olympics extends from Paris to the tracks in Milwaukee. With every stride and every jump, they students are working on being the best they can be on and off the track.

To learn more about Milwaukee Speed Academy, click here.

