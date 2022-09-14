Spectrum looking to hire field technicians in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Spectrum will be hosting virtual interviews on Thursday in an effort to hire field technicians for its Milwaukee office.

According to a news release, Spectrum will conduct the interviews and make same-day offers. Starting wages for the positions begin at $20 an hour, with $1,000 sign-on bonuses offered as well.

Spectrum also provides health and retirement benefits.

The company is looking to hire 600 technicians nationwide, with some of them here in Milwaukee.

“We are looking for candidates dedicated to craftsmanship, to deliver and maintain vital connectivity for our customers across the Milwaukee area,” said Melissa Morris, Spectrum Regional Vice President of Field Operations.

You can find more information and apply online.

