Special Olympics Polar Plunge to take over McKinley Marina this weekend

MILWAUKEE — This weekend Special Olympics of Wisconsin will hold its annual Polar Plunge event at the McKinley Marina. Proceeds from the event benefit the non-profit and more than $120,000 is expected to be raised.

Longtime Special Olympics athlete Michael Poll told TMJ4 News that participating in events and the games has been a life-changing experience.

“It's great meeting some people, my best friends, some great teammates,” Poll said. “Going to USA games, going to World Games, it's the best time of my life.”

Poll has been involved with the organization for more than 30 years, and his parents say it’s not just about the sports.

Watch our interview with Special Olympics Wisconsin's President and CEO, Chad Hershner:

Gearing up for Milwaukee's Polar Plunge

“I know the public thinks of terms of sports being the concentration of Special Olympics and we look at that differently. We think of it more of a socialization opportunity, an inclusion opportunity,” said Larry Poll, Michael’s dad.

Knowing hundreds of people will take part in this weekend’s Polar Plunge to raise money for the Special Olympics makes Michael thankful for the support.

He says “I feel great. It's making me so happy it’s like, so happy Special Olympics are still going on. [I] feel like it's amazing these people do money for Special Olympics.”

Michael won’t be at this weekend’s Polar Plunge because he’s playing in a basketball tournament at the same time as the event. But he hopes you’ll go and support the plungers. You can find info about the event here.

