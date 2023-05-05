Special election set for Wisconsin's 24th Assembly District, following Knodl victory

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Tony Evers called for a special election for Wisconsin's 24th Assembly District, after the district's representative, Dan Knodl, won election to the State Senate's 8th District.

Knodl received 51 percent of the vote, compared to Jodi Habush Sinykin's 49 percent, according to TMJ4 News election results.

According to a news release from Evers' office, the governor signed Executive Order #198 calling a special election for the 24th Assembly District.

The special election is scheduled to be held on July 18, 2023; if they need a primary election, that will be held on June 20, 2023.

Circulation of nomination papers for candidates can begin May 5, 2023, and must be filed by 5 p.m. on May 23, 2023, according to the governor's office.

TMJ4 Dan Knodl

Previous reporting: Dan Knodl wins race for Wisconsin State Senate District 8, creating supermajority

By The Associated Press

Knodl’s victory gives Senate Republicans 22 votes in the 33-seat chamber. That’s enough to override a gubernatorial veto in that house. A successful override takes a two-thirds vote in the Senate and Assembly, however, and Assembly Republicans remain two seats shy of the 66 they need.

Knodl’s win also gives Senate Republicans enough votes to convict a civil officer, including the governor, other constitutional officers such as the attorney general and judges in impeachment trials. Knodl has said he probably would not support an attempt to impeach Evers.

The state constitution says civil officers can be impeached, including the governor, lieutenant governor and judges. A February analysis from the Legislative Reference Bureau concluded that other constitutional officers such as the attorney general and the state schools superintendent can be impeached as well.

Knodl has said he's not interested in impeaching Evers, saying he has been able to work with the governor. But he said he wants to impeach Milwaukee judges for being too lenient on criminal defendants. That list could include Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, he said. She won Tuesday's election to the Supreme Court and will take the seat in August.

Knodl also has his sights set on Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chilsholm. Republicans have criticized the Democratic prosecutor for years as too soft on crime. They've called for his job since he acknowledged his office's bail request for Darrell Brooks Jr. was far too low.

Chisholm's office requested a judge set bail at $1,000 for Brooks after he allegedly tried to run over his ex-girlfriend with his SUV in November 2021. The judge complied. Brooks posted the money and was released from jail. Days later he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, a Republican stronghold. Six people were killed and dozens more were hurt.

Chisholm has said an assistant prosecutor handling Brooks' initial case never had access to his risk assessment and shouldn't have asked for such a low bail amount.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip