Special election scheduled in Raymond for criticized School Board members

RAYMOND — Petitions to recall two members of the Raymond School Board have been certified, putting a special election on the schedule for February.

The two school board members, Janell Wise and Gwen Keller, will go to an election being held Feb. 27. By Jan. 30, candidates need to file a campaign registration statement and declaration of candidacy.

“Yay,” Deb Mikolajczyk said. “It actually worked!”

Mikolajczyk is a member of the Raymond Community for Truth and Transparency Committee (RCTTC). The group formed after the school board voted to not renew the contract for Principal Jeff Peterson. Peterson was then placed on administrative leave by the former Superintendent, Michael Garvey. Peterson has filed a complaint, alleging his sexual orientation is why he’s being discriminated against.

From October to December, the group collected over 600 signatures to recall Wise and Keller. It’s a message Mikolajczyk hopes the district hears loud and clear.

“It’s a good lesson,” Mikolajczyk said. “Paying attention to your local government and your local school and how democracy works.”

On top of the move involving Peterson, Mikolajczyk says a number of other questionable decisions have forced community members like her to speak up about making change at the school district. Garvey abruptly resigned after the move to place Peterson on leave. Then, during efforts to find an interim-superintendent, the school board operated in opacity, frequently having meetings that immediately were called into a closed session and only returning to close the meeting without any information about what was discussed.

“I would like to see much more transparency,” Mikolajczyk said.

Mikolajczyk and the rest of the RCTTC will have their opportunity. Candidates interested in running against Wise and Keller will have 12 days to file their candidacy and then less than a month to campaign for the Feb. 27 election.

While Mikolajczyk feels like this is a victory, she’s not done yet.

“I don’t want to get too pleased until we actually see some positive change,” Mikolajczyk said. “I want to see Jeff Peterson back in our school and I want the superintendent they just brought in gone. It’s important to me that it get back to the school it was.”

TMJ4 News was able to reach Wise and Keller Thursday Night at their homes. Neither was ready to make a comment with the news of the recall so fresh.

