Spam Burgers and Tanks: The veteran-owned restaurant in Wisconsin with hundreds of military artifacts

ROCHESTER — There is a restaurant in Wisconsin that has two military jets, a helicopter, and a tank. Oh, you can't forget about the rocket launchers and missiles either.

It’s called The Bunker in Rochester, Racine County. It’s a military-themed bar and restaurant. One the restaurant's specialties is the Spam burger. I had never eaten Spam before this story, and I liked it.

The Bunker was started by Steven Oschmann and Michael Fischer, two Vietnam veterans and friends, 25 years ago. They wanted to accomplish two things: create a place for veterans to gather and display military artifacts.

James Groh One of the military jets on display at The Bunker in Rochester, WI.

"A place for veterans like ourselves to come and feel comfortable and talk about their experiences and just to be themselves," Michael Fischer, who was in the Marines, said.

For a quarter of a century, veterans have come for the camaraderie and the support.

“We direct our fellow veterans where to go if they have certain issues or problems," Oschmann, an Army veteran, said.

The Bunker doubles as a Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post. Since it's an official VFW location, The Bunker is eligible to receive decommissioned military vehicles. The engines are taken out, and none of the weapons are active.

“(The vehicles are) under the VFW’s name. The government actually owns all of those. They give us that for static displays," Fischer said.

The vehicles are on an indefinite loan. The military has programs for eligible organizations, like the American Legion or VFW, to apply for and receive tanks, jets, and helicopters. The organization then has to provide proof of yearly maintenance and purchase insurance.

James Groh Military vehicles on display at The Bunker.

They wanted to make the public aware of what military life was like. Along with the vehicles there are patches, missiles, photos, uniforms, helmets, and rifles on display. Almost all of the wall space has been covered. Even the roof is decorated. Veterans will sign the roof with their name and military branch.

“To me, it’s educational for folks," Oschmann said.

Oschmann and Fischer have even given tours of the restaurant like a docent would at a museum.

“We have a lot of families that come here, walk around, take pictures," Fischer said.

Over the years, The Bunker has become known around the world for its military museum.

“I have people come in from Australia, New Zealand, Germany, all over the world," Oschmann said.

It's not just for the displays but because of the work The Bunker does too. The restaurant raises thousands of dollars each year for veteran and non-veteran charities.

“Well, I want them to know we’re here for all the vets, past, present, and future," Fischer said.

They help the veterans in Union Grove and have raised money for local libraries.

During the past 25 years, the jets and tank have helped bring customers to The Bunker. However, what keeps people coming back is the community and their charity.

The Bunker hosts a large Memorial Day party. They also coordinate a yearly ceremony to properly dispose of tattered or torn American Flags. Find out more information about upcoming events on The Bunker's Facebook page.

