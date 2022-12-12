Watch Now
Southwest offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida

The flight will be offered from March 9, 2023 through April 10, 2023
Southwest Airlines
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Southwest Airlines
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-12 12:25:33-05

MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines will be offering non-top flights from Milwaukee to the vacation stop of Sarasota, Florida this spring.

The flight will be offered from March 9, 2023 through April 10, 2023, Mitchell International Airport announced Monday.

It will be Southwest's 15th destination offered from Milwaukee.

Read flight times below.

Departure Time (M-F)
Milwaukee to Sarasota 6:30 AM 10:20 AM

Arrival Time (M-F)
Sarasota to Milwaukee 11:05 AM 1:10 PM

Departure Time (Saturdays)
Milwaukee to Sarasota 4:00 PM 7:45 PM

Arrival Time (Saturdays)
Sarasota to Milwaukee 8:25 PM 10:25 PM

