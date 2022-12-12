Southwest offering nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Sarasota, Florida

MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines will be offering non-top flights from Milwaukee to the vacation stop of Sarasota, Florida this spring.

The flight will be offered from March 9, 2023 through April 10, 2023, Mitchell International Airport announced Monday.

It will be Southwest's 15th destination offered from Milwaukee.

Read flight times below.

Departure Time (M-F)

Milwaukee to Sarasota 6:30 AM 10:20 AM

Arrival Time (M-F)

Sarasota to Milwaukee 11:05 AM 1:10 PM

Departure Time (Saturdays)

Milwaukee to Sarasota 4:00 PM 7:45 PM

Arrival Time (Saturdays)

Sarasota to Milwaukee 8:25 PM 10:25 PM

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip