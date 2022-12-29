Southwest cancellations: Passengers reunited with lost luggage in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Amid continued flight delays and cancellations, cheers were heard at the Southwest counter inside Mitchell Airport on Wednesday. A growing number of passengers were reunited with lost luggage.

After several days of trying to track down their suitcases, the Baker family was able to pick up their bags and now they plan to enjoy a little silver lining of the travel chaos. Rearranged flights mean they have more time to celebrate a belated Christmas together.

"Because that's what Christmas is about," said Brittany Baker. "Just spending time with family and friends and the people that you love."

And they wanted to pass along a heartfelt thank you to the employees of Southwest — trying hard to clean up a mess they didn't make.

"We'd like to thank the Southwest employees that were here helping us out," added Carlton Baker. "Because that's a tremendous effort they put forth — to keep watch over your luggage."

if you or someone you know has been impacted by these cancellations it's important to know your rights. You are entitled to a ticket refund if the flight is canceled by the airline. You don't have to settle for a flight credit. But airlines are not required to reimburse you for anything else beyond that. So, if you miss work because of a canceled flight, the airlines will not make up those lost wages.

