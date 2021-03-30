Menu

Southwest Airlines now offering 6 nonstop flights between Milwaukee and Florida

A Southwest Airlines flight, background, taxis to the runway past a loading flight at a gate at Midway International Airport Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 16:19:05-04

MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines is now offering nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to Destin – Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS), in Florida's panhandle.

VPS is located outside Fort Walton Beach, between Pensacola and Panama City.

The flights will be available every Saturday from June 12 through Aug. 14.

This comes after Southwest launched service between Milwaukee and Sarasota/Bradenton (SRQ), south of Tampa.

Also on Tuesday, Southwest said it is converting its Saturday service between Milwaukee and Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to daily nonstop flights starting April 12 and through June 5. Those Saturday flights will continue until Aug. 14.

The Dallas-based airline now offers six nonstop flights between Milwaukee and Florida airports.

It's promising news for the airline industry as a whole, as companies prepare for summer vacations, as more people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

