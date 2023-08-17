Southwest Airlines adds more flights from MKE to 11 popular destinations for spring break

MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines just announced its spring break 2024 schedule, which includes additional flights from Milwaukee to 11 popular spring break destinations.

A news release from Mitchell International Airport details the added flights, which will run from March 7 through April 8, 2024.

With the new schedule, Southwest will increase its weekday service to Nashville, Denver, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, and Tampa. There will be additional Sunday flights to Cancun, Orlando, Phoenix, Sarasota, and Tampa.

Previously, flights to Cancun and Sarasota were only available on Saturdays.

Mitchell International said the Saturday service to Cancun, Dallas, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Fort Myers, Sarasota, and Tampa will also increase.

There will be 3-5 fights per day to Nashville, Orlando, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Denver, along with daily or twice-daily service to Kansas City, Fort Myers, and Tampa.

“We’re excited to see Southwest adding so many additional flight frequencies for this upcoming spring break season,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “With so many flights, destinations, and Southwest’s competitive fares, the only hard part of planning spring break travel from MKE is deciding where you want to go.”

