Southside Dining Week 2022: Everything you need to know about the Milwaukee event

MILWAUKEE — 33 restaurants will offer a variety of foods celebrating international cuisine during Southside Dining Week, which will be held Sept. 17-24 in Milwaukee.

This is not to be confused with Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week, which offers multi-course menus at $15 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants in downtown Milwaukee.

For Southside Dining Week, restaurants located on the city's south side offer a signature dish for $15 or less. Each restaurant offers one specialty item from its existing menu.

On Sept. 20, North Shore Bank will host a panel discussion called “More Than a Meal: A Discussion of Food and Culture in Milwaukee” at 88Nine Radio Milwaukee.

