Southeast Wisconsin to see extreme heat, here's how you can stay safe

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin is going to see some extreme heat this week with temperatures expected to get into the 90s with humid conditions. The forecast leaves many at risk of heat stroke so it's important to know the signs and ways to keep safe during these hot conditions.

The American Heart Association (AHA) shared tips Monday in a news release, saying temperatures exceeding 100°F or even temperatures in the 80s with high humidity can cause a dangerous heat index that can be hard on the heart.

Even if you don't have a heart condition, AHA says extreme temperatures can cause health issues for anyone.



Here's how you can stay safe in extreme heat

Watch the clock: The American Heart Association said it's best to avoid the outdoors in the early afternoon, which is from about noon until 3 p.m. At this time, the sun is typically at its strongest which puts you at greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

Dress for the heat: Wearing lightweight and light-colored clothing can help keep you cool when outdoors. Breathable fabrics are important, as are hats and sunglasses.

Drink up: Staying hydrated is key in hot conditions. AHA says to drink a few cups of water before, during, and after going outdoors or exercising. Avoiding caffeinated and alcoholic beverages can also help keep you hydrated.

“Staying hydrated is key. It is easy to get dehydrated even if you don’t think you’re thirsty,” said Donald M. Lloyd-Jones, M.D., Sc.M., FAHA, president of the American Heart Association. “Drink water before, during and after going outside in hot weather. Don’t wait until you feel thirsty. And the best way to know if you are getting enough fluid is to monitor your urine output and make sure the urine color is pale, not dark or concentrated.”

Get out of the sun: Taking breaks from the sun can be extremely beneficial and preventative. Finding some shade or a cool place to stop for a few minutes can reduce your chances of heat stroke, and gives your body an opportunity to cool down and hydrate.

These are the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion

Heat stroke symptoms:



warm, dry skin with no sweating

strong and rapid pulse

confusion and/or unconsciousness

high fever

throbbing headaches

nausea, vomiting or both

Heat exhaustion symptoms:



headaches

heavy sweating

cold, moist skin, chills

dizziness or fainting (syncope)

a weak and rapid pulse

muscle cramps

fast, shallow breathing

nausea, vomiting or both

