MILWAUKEE - A lot of kids had the chance to get out and play in the snow for the first time this winter as snow blanketed parts of Southeast Wisconsin.

In downtown Milwaukee at Red Arrow Park, ice skaters had good reason to prefer snow on the rink Monday night.

"It's more fun and if you don't want to skate around you can throw snowballs at the people who are," said Lana Her, Brown Deer.

In Franklin at Whitnall Park, families were out in the dark getting some sledding in.

"It's a perfect night because it's snowing and it's not real cold out," said Kristine Devine, Greenfield.

"It's nice cause I've had cabin fever all winter pretty much and it's nice finally coming out here and enjoying the fresh air," said Tyler Devine, Greenfield.