Southeast Wisconsin counties prepare for lake effect snow, urge safe driving

MILWAUKEE — Southeast Wisconsin counties prepare for Sunday lake-effect snow showers and urge drivers to be cautious and adjust based on the road conditions.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday for Racine and Kenosha, according to the Wisconsin National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office urged drivers in a Facebook post to be cautious while driving if a lot of snow accumulates.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works treated the roads Friday with a "brine solution" to help manage snow buildup during the unpredictable lake-effect snow event, according to a release.

The brine creates white lines of liquid salt on the roadways, which helps keep the ice from building up, but it is not a cure-all.

DPW will have staff on standby starting at 9 p.m. Sunday and they will work in rotating shifts to try and keep roads clear during the storm, according to the release.

The department asks drivers to use caution, adjust to the road conditions and to make sure to give plow and salt trucks plenty of space while they work.

Parking in Milwaukee will not be affected by the snow at this time, according to DPW.

According to the TMJ4 Storm Team 4cast, the area could see anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow. However, it may not develop until Monday morning and will be out over the lake by lunch.

DPW driving recommendations:

Please be patient and understanding, snow and ice operations take time, all streets will be cleared. It can take 24-48 hours to plow every street during larger snow events.

Drive carefully and plan your route to stay on main transportation routes as much as possible during snow and ice events.

Only travel if absolutely necessary.

Adjust driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give salt and plow trucks space and stay back from the trucks salting or bringing streets to ensure the product hits the streets instead of your car.

Park legally and follow alternate-side parking rules. DPW does a better job when parking rules are followed. Parking farther away from driveways, alleys, and intersections allows our equipment to get through.

DPW also asks residents:

Do not shovel, blow or plow snow back into the streets.

Shovel your sidewalk and corners within 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling, assist neighbors who need help.

Clear the fire hydrant near your property of snow and ice.

Clear snow and ice around and on top of your garbage and recycling carts.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error