As the Milwaukee Brewers head into Game 4 on the road, trading card stores and sports memorabilia shops across southeast Wisconsin are seeing a surge in demand driven by the team's playoff push.

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Brewers playoff run fuels trading card, memorabilia boom

Tommy Rhyner of Brew Town Trading Company said fans are scooping up everything from packs to individual cards.

Alonna Johnson

"You know, as soon as we put it out, it basically sells that day, if not within that week just because of how hot the Brewers are. Everyone's trying to want to collect some stuff and just get in on the madness," Rhyner said.

One of the hottest items is the rookie card of Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. The Miz's trading card from Topps, the trading card maker, didn't come out until recently, despite the pitcher playing for the Brewers last season.

WATCH: Trading card stores and memorabilia shops across southeast Wisconsin are seeing big business during Brewers playoff run

Southeast Wisconsin businesses see Brewers playoff fever drive surge in trading cards, memorabilia

Misiorowski is also a card enthusiast himself. He visited Brew Town Trading Company back in June to buy his own pack and signed for a young fan.

"To have a star of his caliber, at the moment, be able to come in and connect with the community, both Brewers fans and again just card enthusiasts at the moment has been, I think, great for both people," Rhyner said.

The surge in demand extends beyond trading cards. WSC Sports, which specializes in memorabilia and autographs, has also seen orders jump during the Brewers' postseason success, with inventory ranging from signed framed jerseys to bats and everything in between.

John Stanke of WSC Sports said having memorabilia is a way for fans to celebrate their favorite players and hold on to the moments that make being a fan great.

Alonna Johnson

"As sports fans, we watch these games and you think of the iconic moments and the joy it brings you as being a fan. And so this way you can capture that moment, put it on your wall, and be like, you know what, that was such a great time for us. That player was such a special player. So just for good memories is what I really think why people love the sports so much," Stanke said.

If the Brewers advance to the World Series, Stanke said there is a goal for more memorabilia to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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