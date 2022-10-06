Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southbound WIS 100 to close for 54 hours this weekend

Burleigh Street to southbound I-41/US45 will be the primary detour route.
Construction
Scripps
-
Construction
Posted at 10:03 AM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 11:03:43-04

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that WIS 100 southbound will be closed for 54 hours this weekend.

The closure is a part of the Zoo Interchange North Leg project and will allow for the construction of a major stormwater sewer underneath the road.

WisDOT said the southbound lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday night., with some lane restrictions in place for some northbound lanes as well. The closure will be in place until 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Burleigh Street to southbound I-41/US-45 will be the primary detour route, according to WisDOT.

Officials said access to businesses inside the closure can be made using WIS100 northbound. North Avenue will be open with two westbound lanes available between WIS100 and 118th Street.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

packers in london 480X360.png

Green Bay Packers

Watch the Packers play in London live on TMJ4 this Sunday