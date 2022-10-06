Southbound WIS 100 to close for 54 hours this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced that WIS 100 southbound will be closed for 54 hours this weekend.

The closure is a part of the Zoo Interchange North Leg project and will allow for the construction of a major stormwater sewer underneath the road.

WisDOT said the southbound lane closures will begin at 10 p.m. on Friday night., with some lane restrictions in place for some northbound lanes as well. The closure will be in place until 5 a.m. on Monday morning.

Burleigh Street to southbound I-41/US-45 will be the primary detour route, according to WisDOT.

Officials said access to businesses inside the closure can be made using WIS100 northbound. North Avenue will be open with two westbound lanes available between WIS100 and 118th Street.

